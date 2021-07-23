UrduPoint.com
Migrant Boat Sinks Off Turkey With 45 On Board

Fri 23rd July 2021 | 03:50 PM

Migrant boat sinks off Turkey with 45 on board

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :A migrant boat carrying 45 people sank off southwest Turkey, prompting the coast guard to start a search and rescue mission, the Turkish defence ministry said Friday.

The coast guard was searching for the missing boat "after receiving a tip-off" that it sank Thursday 260 kilometres (160 miles) off the coast of the holiday resort town of Kas, the ministry said in a statement.

