Migrant boat sinks off Turkey with 45 on board

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :A migrant boat carrying 45 people sank off southwest Turkey, prompting the coast guard to start a search and rescue mission, the Turkish defence ministry said Friday.

The coast guard was searching for the missing boat "after receiving a tip-off" that it sank Thursday 260 kilometres (160 miles) off the coast of the holiday resort town of Kas, the ministry said in a statement.