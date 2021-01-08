UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Migrant Crossings Down 13% In 2020 Due To Covid: EU

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Migrant crossings down 13% in 2020 due to Covid: EU

Warsaw, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The number of illegal border crossings into the European Union fell by 13 percent to around 124,000 last year, the EU's border agency said Friday.

"This was the lowest number of illegal border crossings since 2013," Warsaw-based Frontex said in a statement.

The agency said the decrease was largely due to Covid-related restrictions on movement in 2020.

But, while overall numbers were down, Frontex said there was an increase through the West Africa, Central Mediterranean and Western Balkans routes.

It found the migrants detected were most often Syrians, followed by Tunisians, Algerians and Moroccans.

The biggest decrease was seen along the Eastern Mediterranean migratory route through Greece, where numbers fell by more than 75 percent to around 20,000.

The number of illegal border crossings in the Western Mediterranean decreased by 29 percent to 17,000.

But the Canary Islands saw a record number of arrivals in 2020. In total more than 22,600 illegal border crossings were detected on this route -- eight times more than the tally in the previous year.

"Smugglers often used large fishing vessels capable of carrying a larger number of people that departed from West African countries such as Mauritania, Senegal and the Gambia," the statement said.

The number of illegal arrivals in the Central Mediterranean also almost tripled to over 35,600, making it the most active migratory route into Europe.

The number of irregular migrants on the Western Balkan route also rose by over 75 percent to around 27,000.

Related Topics

Africa Europe European Union Senegal Gambia Mauritania Greece Border 2020 From

Recent Stories

Gas decision leaves hundreds of units closed: : Mi ..

18 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

22 minutes ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

26 minutes ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

31 minutes ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

1 hour ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.