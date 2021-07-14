UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Migrant Deaths On Maritime Routes To Europe Double In First Half Of 2021

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Migrant deaths on maritime routes to Europe double in first half of 2021

GENEVA,14 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) --:At least 1,146 people died attempting to reach Europe by sea in the first six months of 2021, more than doubling from the same period last year, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Wednesday.

In the first six months of 2020, the IOM said that 513 migrants are known to have drowned trying to make the crossing.

"IOM reiterates the call on states to take urgent and proactive steps to reduce loss of life on maritime migration routes to Europe and uphold their obligations under international law," said the organization's director-general, António Vitorino.

"Increasing search-and-rescue efforts, establishing predictable disembarkation mechanisms and ensuring access to safe and legal migration pathways are key steps towards achieving this goal.

" People attempting to cross to Europe via the Mediterranean increased by 58% between January and June this year compared to the same period in 2020.

The Missing Migrants Project produced the report at the IOM's Global Migration Data Analysis Center.

It shows increased deaths coupled with insufficient search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean and on the Atlantic route to the Canary Islands, where interceptions off the North African coast are also rising.

In the first half of 2021, most of the men, women and children who died trying to reach Europe were attempting to cross the Mediterranean, where 896 deaths were documented.

Related Topics

Europe Died Same January June Women 2020 From

Recent Stories

DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residenc ..

12 minutes ago

U.S. Department of Agriculture and Pakistani Partn ..

18 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Proper planning is the key f ..

20 minutes ago

ADNEC acquires DoubleTree By Hilton London ExCel

27 minutes ago

Dubai South VIP Terminal records over 346% increas ..

42 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$75.13 a barrel ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.