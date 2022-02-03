UrduPoint.com

Migrant Dies, Dozens Rescued Trying To Reach Canary Islands

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Migrant dies, dozens rescued trying to reach Canary Islands

Madrid, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :One person died trying to reach the Spanish archipelago of the Canaries in a boat carrying around 40 migrants, sea rescuers told AFP on Wednesday.

Those on board were rescued with one being airlifted to safety by helicopter, about 30 kilometres off Fuerteventura, one of the Canary Islands, a spokesman for the Sea Rescue Service said.

Attempts were also made to locate other migrants who might have fallen into the water, he added.

The spokesman did not give any other details such as the victims' nationalities.

Spanish rights group Caminando Fronteras says more than 4,000 migrants died or went missing last year attempting to make their way to Spain, mostly as they tried to reach the Canary Islands. That was twice as many as in 2020.

Most of the bodies were never found.

According to the Spanish interior ministry, more than 373,000 migrants arrived in the country by sea in 2021.

