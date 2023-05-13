Migrant Honduran teen dies in US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :A teenaged migrant Honduran boy who crossed into the United States without his family has died in US custody, US and Honduran officials said Friday.

Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina identified the boy as 17-year-old Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza, and said that he died in a shelter in Safety Harbor, Florida.

The US Department of Health and Human Services, whose Office of Refugee Resettlement oversees the care and housing of unaccompanied migrant children, confirmed a death but gave no details about the circumstances.

The department "is deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our heart goes out to the family, with whom we are in touch," it said in a statement.

HHS said an investigation was underway into the death.

The teen had been placed in the shelter on May 5 and died on Wednesday, HHS said.

The death came in a week that thousands of migrants made last-ditch attempts to enter the United States before a major change in immigration rules went into effect, including tough new measures for people crossing the border illegally.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the death "devastating news." "Our hearts go out to the family members," she said, adding that there is an ongoing medical investigation into what happened.

Reina acknowledged that the teen was one of the more than 10,000 Hondurans who have tried to enter the United States each month over the past year.

"This terrible incident highlights the importance of working together on bilateral migration issues and the situation of unaccompanied minors, to find solutions," he wrote.