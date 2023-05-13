UrduPoint.com

Migrant Honduran Teen Dies In US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Migrant Honduran teen dies in US

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :A teenaged migrant Honduran boy who crossed into the United States without his family has died in US custody, US and Honduran officials said Friday.

Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina identified the boy as 17-year-old Angel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza, and said that he died in a shelter in Safety Harbor, Florida.

The US Department of Health and Human Services, whose Office of Refugee Resettlement oversees the care and housing of unaccompanied migrant children, confirmed a death but gave no details about the circumstances.

The department "is deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our heart goes out to the family, with whom we are in touch," it said in a statement.

HHS said an investigation was underway into the death.

The teen had been placed in the shelter on May 5 and died on Wednesday, HHS said.

The death came in a week that thousands of migrants made last-ditch attempts to enter the United States before a major change in immigration rules went into effect, including tough new measures for people crossing the border illegally.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the death "devastating news." "Our hearts go out to the family members," she said, adding that there is an ongoing medical investigation into what happened.

Reina acknowledged that the teen was one of the more than 10,000 Hondurans who have tried to enter the United States each month over the past year.

"This terrible incident highlights the importance of working together on bilateral migration issues and the situation of unaccompanied minors, to find solutions," he wrote.

Related Topics

Died Florida United States May Border Family Refugee Housing

Recent Stories

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

8 hours ago
 Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in qua ..

Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in quarterly net profit

8 hours ago
 Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apenn ..

Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apennine peak

9 hours ago
 DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations o ..

DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations of senior army officers

9 hours ago
 French Police Ban Far-Right Rallies Planned for We ..

French Police Ban Far-Right Rallies Planned for Weekend in Paris

9 hours ago
 UAE, Paraguayan parliaments accelerating collabora ..

UAE, Paraguayan parliaments accelerating collaboration

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.