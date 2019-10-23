UrduPoint.com
Migrant Killed, Two Missing In Greek Coastguard Collision

Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:40 AM

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :A migrant was killed, six were hurt and two missing on Wednesday after a migrant boat collided with a Greek coastguard patrol vessel, officials said.

The collision occurred near the Aegean island of Kos, the coastguard said, adding that the migrant boat, carrying 34 people, had no lights on.

A man and a child were reported missing and the injured taken to a hospital on Kos.

Greece is facing increased arrivals of migrants and refugees from neighbouring Turkey, with hundreds landing daily.

The government has vowed to stiffen its response with stepped-up patrols to deter migrant boats.

