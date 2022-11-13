Migrant rescue ship leaves French port as EU tensions flare

Toulon, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Tensions over migration flared between EU countries on Saturday after people on board a rescue ship turned back by Italy disembarked in France.

The Ocean Viking, operated by a French NGO, had picked up more than 230 migrants at sea near the Libyan coast before spending weeks seeking a port to accept them.

France allowed the boat to dock at the southern port of Toulon on Friday after Rome denied it access.

The stand-off has inflamed a dispute over the way EU countries handle migration across the Mediterranean.

Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Malta on Saturday slammed the EU's system for managing migrant flows and called for the EU Commission to intervene.

They hit out at the "disappointing" results of previous EU commitments to a scheme that in its initial year would have seen 10,000 people relocated from the European countries they first reached.

"The mechanism is slow" and the figure of 10,000 relocations, which was not met, "represents only a very small part of the actual figure of irregular arrivals during this year", they said.

The Greek migration minister and the interior ministers of Cyprus, Italy and Malta made the comments in a joint statement issued in Rome.

These countries have argued for years in favour of a compulsory relocation system.

They said that as states where migrants first enter Europe, they bear "the most difficult burden in the management of migratory flows in the Mediterranean, in full respect of international obligations and EU rules".

And they pointed the finger at humanitarian NGOs, saying their "private vessels act in total autonomy from the competent state authorities".

The Ocean Viking vessel , run by SOS Mediterranee, left to undergo maintenance at another port after the migrants disembarked at Toulon, authorities said.

In a few weeks' time it is set to return to save more migrants in the Mediterranean.

French authorities said the last of the 230 passengers disembarked late Friday. Four others were evacuated by helicopter earlier in the week.

Of the passengers, 189 people -- including 23 women and 13 minors -- were taken to a holiday camp turned shelter on the Giens Peninsula some 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the military port of Toulon.