Migrant school forced online by Covid unites children on Mexico border

Matamoros, Mexico, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Standing in her kitchen Alma Beatriz Serrano Ramirez waves a small board in front of her phone, hoping the students watching on the other end are paying attention to the math lesson she is teaching.

The 38-year-old Honduran migrant had dreamed of settling in the United States but so far has only made it to the Mexican city of Matamoros, located on the banks of the Rio Grande River, which separates the two countries.

Her pupils -- Adalid, Kimberly, Osval and a handful of others -- are fellow migrants, many of whom are located some 90 kilometers (55 miles) away in Reynosa, another border town, where a camp of approximately 700 people has been established.

While Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on so many aspects of life, it has been a busy time for the Sidewalk school, which was operating in-person in one migrant encampment in Matamoros and now reaches children in several cities along the border.

In its online format, the program has welcomed students previously too embarrassed by their lack of education to set foot in a classroom.

The classes, which are taught by asylum seekers who are former teachers or teaching assistants, are on everything from writing to math and even yoga, and offer rare comfort to students in cities stretching from Tijuana on the Pacific coast to Matamoros near the Gulf of Mexico.

Serrano Ramirez's students, who hail from Honduras, Guatemala and Haiti, are among the countless refugees still flocking to the US border, convinced that President Joe Biden's new administration will let them in -- if only they ask.

Finding the border firmly closed, they are now stuck in Mexico in a smattering of towns often controlled by drug traffickers, waiting for the US to review their refugee status requests.