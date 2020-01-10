UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Migrant Slits Own Throat On US-Mexico Border

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 08:20 AM

Migrant slits own throat on US-Mexico border

Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A Mexican migrant trying to request asylum in the United States slit his throat at the border after being turned away, authorities said Thursday.

The suicide ocurred after the man was denied entry to the US at the bridge between the Mexican city of Reynosa and Pharr, Texas, said officials in Mexico.

"He was attempting to cross to the US side to request asylum. When he was denied entry, he walked several meters (yards) toward the Mexican side and cut himself with a knife," the prosecutor's office for the Mexican state of Tamaulipas said in a statement.

The tragedy came two days after the United States announced it would begin sending some Mexican asylum-seekers to Guatemala, the latest move by President Donald Trump's government to reduce the number of undocumented migrants entering the US.

The policy has drawn criticism from rights groups, who argue that Mexicans fleeing a wave of brutally violent crime in the country could face similar dangers in neighboring Guatemala.

Trump has been pressuring Mexico to stem a surge of asylum-seekers crossing the border, often fleeing poverty and violence in Central America.

Under threat of US sanctions, Mexico has deployed 27,000 National Guardsmen to its northern and southern borders to stop them, and begun allowing the United States to send Central American asylum-seekers back to Mexico while their cases are processed.

The US said Thursday it had arrested or stopped 40,620 migrants along the southern border in December.

The figure -- a widely watched indicator of how many undocumented migrants are crossing the border -- was down more than 70 percent since May.

Related Topics

Trump Suicide Guatemala Man Reynosa United States Mexico May December Border From Government

Recent Stories

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State fo ..

8 hours ago

Europe, N. Africa in diplomatic flurry to avoid 's ..

8 hours ago

Arsenal boss Arteta not expecting 'big things' in ..

8 hours ago

Zong covering 100 percent CPEC projects

8 hours ago

Germany Hopes to Continue Training Kurdish Fighter ..

8 hours ago

US Killed Soleimani Because Iran Planned to Blow U ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.