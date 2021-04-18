UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Migrant Trafficking Gang Busted In Greece

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

Migrant trafficking gang busted in Greece

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Greek police have dismantled a migrant trafficking network accused of abducting and torturing two people, the Athens news Agency reported Sunday.

Police operations early Saturday targeted four houses in the northern city of Thessaloniki, during which 13 foreigners aged 19 to 26 were arrested.

A 20-year-old man believed to be the mastermind of a ring that allegedly transported migrants within Greece and abroad was among those detained.

According to police, the traffickers had transported 22 migrants between mid-March and mid-April.

They also are accused of locking two migrants, aged 16 and 21, in a shed and demanding money from their families.

One of the hostages alleged that a trafficker tried to rape him.

Electric irons and sticks said to have been used by gang members to torture their hostages were seized by the police, along with multiple mobile phones, a laptop computer, identity documents and five powerful vehicles used to transport the migrants.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Vehicles Thessaloniki Athens Man Greece Money Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

3 minutes ago

DLD, Indian Consulate explore opportunities to str ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber highlights key CSR achievements in r ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan&#039;s presence in Expo 2020 manifestatio ..

48 minutes ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank operating profits increases b ..

1 hour ago

DP World explores quantum computing technology

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.