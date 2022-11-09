Migrants come ashore at Italian port as another ship heads to France

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Catania, Italy, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :More than 200 migrants who have been waiting aboard a rescue ship after Italy refused them entry were allowed to come ashore Tuesday, as another vessel gave up hope and appealed to France for safe harbour.

Nearly 500 migrants have been in limbo after being rescued by three different charity ships last month during their perilous crossing from North Africa to Italy's shores.

But on Tuesday night, one of the ships, the Geo Barents, finally disembarked the more than 200 migrants on board after Italian health authorities gave them the green light.

"My life is back!" shouted one of the migrants in Sicily's eastern port of Catania, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF), which operates the vessel.

Both the Geo Barents and Humanity 1, run by non-governmental group SOS Humanity, docked at the weekend in Catania, disembarking about 500 of the most vulnerable migrants.

But Italian authorities denied entry to approximately 250 others and told the ships to return to sea with them on board, a directive both groups rejected.

Thirty-three migrants remained on Humanity 1 where a medical screening was underway Tuesday night.

A third ship, the Ocean Viking, said Tuesday it was leaving Sicilian waters and sailing towards France with 234 migrants on board after its appeals to Italy since October 27 to dock had gone unanswered.

"Facing the silence of Italy and the exceptionality of the situation, the Ocean Viking has now escalated her request for a place of safety in France," said the group, run by European charity SOS Mediterranee under a Norwegian flag.

It said the vessel would near Corsica by Thursday.