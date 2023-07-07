Open Menu

Migrants Forced From Tunisia Port Into Desert: Witnesses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Migrants forced from Tunisia port into desert: witnesses

Sfax, Tunisia, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Hundreds of African migrants were stranded in dire conditions in a desert area of southern Tunisia on Thursday after being expelled from the port city of Sfax, witnesses told AFP.

Racial tensions flared this week into violence targeting migrants from sub-Saharan African countries, with dozens fleeing the city or being forcibly evicted.

"I came because I'd heard that human rights were respected in Tunisia, but what is happening shows that this is not the case," said 27-year-old Issa Kone, from Mali.

The unrest erupted after the funeral of a 41-year-old Tunisian man who was stabbed to death Monday in Sfax in an altercation between locals and migrants.

Three suspects were subsequently arrested, all from Cameroon.

The stabbing lit a powder keg, with residents saying they are fed up with the presence of migrants in the city, where many gather before setting out in makeshift boats for Europe.

Sfax, the North African country's second-largest city, is a departure point for many hoping to reach EU member Italy by sea, often the island of Lampedusa about 130 kilometres (80 miles) away.

Tunisia has seen a rise in racially motivated attacks after President Kais Saied in February accused "hordes" of undocumented migrants of bringing violence and alleging a "criminal plot" to change the country's demographic make-up.

NGOs say hundreds of migrants have been taken in buses to desert areas in southern Tunisia, some near the border with Libya and others close to the frontier with Algeria, two countries from which many migrants have crossed in.

"We have nothing to eat or drink. We are in the desert," Kone told AFP by telephone.

"National guard agents caught us in Sfax after breaking into our house," he said.

Videos shared on social media showed police chasing dozens of migrants from their homes to the cheers of Tunisian residents, before loading them into police cars.

Kone said he was taken by bus to near the Algerian border with around a dozen other migrants he had been living with in Sfax.

