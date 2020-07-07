UrduPoint.com
Migrants Leave Ocean Viking Ship In Sicily

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:40 AM

Migrants leave Ocean Viking ship in Sicily

Porto Empedocle, Italie, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Almost 200 migrants rescued by a humanitarian aid boat in the Mediterranean Sea began to leave the vessel in Sicily late on Thursday after nine days stuck on the ship.

An AFP journalist aboard the Ocean Viking watched as the migrants, in single file and carrying backpacks, regained dry land at Porto Empedocle on the Italian island's western coast.

Police escorted them a short distance to another vessel, where they will be quarantined to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus.

The arrival of the boat chartered by charity group SOS Mediterranee capped a tense few days onboard marked by migrants jumping overboard, a suicide attempt and bouts of violence.

After being rescued in four separate operations on June 25 and 30, the migrants had waited on the boat becoming increasingly agitated, according to SOS Mediterranee, as the charity awaited the go-ahead from either Italy or Malta to dock at a safe port.

However, approval did not arrive until Sunday, after the group declared a state of emergency on board, adding that it could no longer guarantee the safety of migrants or the crew.

Soon after 8:00 pm (18:00 GMT), the Ocean Viking docked at the port directly in front of Italian ferry Moby Zaza, where the migrants will wait out a two-week quarantine period.

