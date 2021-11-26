Migrants tell of perilous Channel crossings as they arrive in the UK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dungeness, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Ali sat shivering and exhausted on a pebble beach on England's south coast but thankful for a "new life" after he and 30 other migrants were rescued in the Channel.

The Syrian asylum seeker, from the eastern city of Deir Ezzor, said he had been stranded in the sea between England and France for 12 hours on an inflatable boat before he and the others, including several children, were plucked to safety.

Ali, 22, who gave only his first name, was brought ashore on Wednesday. On the other side of the busy Channel, 27 fellow migrants were not so lucky.

Men, women and children perished in the freezing winter water when their boat capsized, in the deadliest accident in the Channel since UN migration records began in 2014.

Ali and the others could have suffered the same fate: they had to use plastic bottles to bail out water that threatened to sink their own vessel beneath the waves.

"We were scared because we didn't know what would happen with us," he told AFP moments after he disembarked a rescue vessel near Dungeness lifeboat station in Kent.

"We were in the middle of the sea. There were children in the boat. Of course we were worried for them, worried for everybody." Ali's story is an increasingly familiar one of exploitation and desperation that has seen urgent calls for a crackdown on those trading in human misery.

He paid a people smuggler in France £2,000 ($2,664, 2,375 Euros) for a place on a large rubber dinghy. For some, the cost is even higher.

Migrant crossings by boat to England have risen to record highs this year, even beyond the warmer summer months.

The British authorities have linked the increase in arrivals to the use of larger inflatable boats than in previous years.

- Scared and shaken - Wednesday's tragedy, involving mostly Iraqi Kurds, Iranians and Afghans, according to those that met them in northern France in recent days, did little to deter others from attempting the same crossing.

In Calais, Emmanuel D'Mulbah said his heart was broken by the deaths but shrugged his shoulders and said he would attempt the journey when the sea was calmer.

Earlier this week, French police stopped him and 23 others before they could put to sea.

"It's my dream," said D'Mulbah, from Liberia. "It's daunting. I'm scared. But I'll keep going." In Dover, some 33 kilometres (20 miles) across the Channel, other migrants successfully crossed the maritime border and were brought in from the early hours of Thursday.

They were put on a red double-decker bus at the port to be taken for processing.

Along the coast in Dungeness, adults and small children were given blankets to wrap themselves in. The temperature was just 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) on land, and even colder out at sea.

Mounir Khan from Kabul, was processed at the volunteer lifeboat station on the headland before he boarded a UK Border Force coach with his two teenage sons.

If they had not been rescued by the lifeboat, he said, all 30 making the perilous trip from northern France would have lost their lives.