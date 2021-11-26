UrduPoint.com

Migrants Tell Of Perilous Channel Crossings As They Arrive In The UK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 01:20 AM

Migrants tell of perilous Channel crossings as they arrive in the UK

Dungeness, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Ali sat shivering and exhausted on a pebble beach on England's south coast but thankful for a "new life" after he and 30 other migrants were rescued in the Channel.

The Syrian asylum seeker, from the eastern city of Deir Ezzor, said he had been stranded in the sea between England and France for 12 hours on an inflatable boat before he and the others, including several children, were plucked to safety.

Ali, 22, who gave only his first name, was brought ashore on Wednesday. On the other side of the busy Channel, 27 fellow migrants were not so lucky.

Men, women and children perished in the freezing winter water when their boat capsized, in the deadliest accident in the Channel since UN migration records began in 2014.

Ali and the others could have suffered the same fate: they had to use plastic bottles to bail out water that threatened to sink their own vessel beneath the waves.

"We were scared because we didn't know what would happen with us," he told AFP moments after he disembarked a rescue vessel near Dungeness lifeboat station in Kent.

"We were in the middle of the sea. There were children in the boat. Of course we were worried for them, worried for everybody." Ali's story is an increasingly familiar one of exploitation and desperation that has seen urgent calls for a crackdown on those trading in human misery.

He paid a people smuggler in France £2,000 ($2,664, 2,375 Euros) for a place on a large rubber dinghy. For some, the cost is even higher.

Migrant crossings by boat to England have risen to record highs this year, even beyond the warmer summer months.

The British authorities have linked the increase in arrivals to the use of larger inflatable boats than in previous years.

- Scared and shaken - Wednesday's tragedy, involving mostly Iraqi Kurds, Iranians and Afghans, according to those that met them in northern France in recent days, did little to deter others from attempting the same crossing.

In Calais, Emmanuel D'Mulbah said his heart was broken by the deaths but shrugged his shoulders and said he would attempt the journey when the sea was calmer.

Earlier this week, French police stopped him and 23 others before they could put to sea.

"It's my dream," said D'Mulbah, from Liberia. "It's daunting. I'm scared. But I'll keep going." In Dover, some 33 kilometres (20 miles) across the Channel, other migrants successfully crossed the maritime border and were brought in from the early hours of Thursday.

They were put on a red double-decker bus at the port to be taken for processing.

Along the coast in Dungeness, adults and small children were given blankets to wrap themselves in. The temperature was just 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) on land, and even colder out at sea.

Mounir Khan from Kabul, was processed at the volunteer lifeboat station on the headland before he boarded a UK Border Force coach with his two teenage sons.

If they had not been rescued by the lifeboat, he said, all 30 making the perilous trip from northern France would have lost their lives.

Related Topics

Accident Kabul Police United Nations Syria Water Threatened France Liberia Calais Same Dover United Kingdom Border Women All From Coach (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi PM discuss advancing coop ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi PM discuss advancing cooperation, review regional devel ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Egypt, review adva ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Egypt, review advancing cooperation, regional de ..

2 hours ago
 Swedish Parliament to Vote on Andersson Again on M ..

Swedish Parliament to Vote on Andersson Again on Monday After Surprise Resignati ..

51 minutes ago
 Timely completion of privatization programme govt' ..

Timely completion of privatization programme govt's top priority: Soomro

51 minutes ago
 Faisal Amin Gandapur releases falcon recovered by ..

Faisal Amin Gandapur releases falcon recovered by Wildlife officials

51 minutes ago
 EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5 and up ..

EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5 and up

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.