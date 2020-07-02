Migrants test positive for coronavirus after arriving in Italy

(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Eight migrants who disembarked in Sicily this week after being rescued in the Mediterranean by a charity boat are in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, the group Mediterranea said.

The eight migrants were part of a group of 43 people aboard the humanitarian vessel Mare Jonio who disembarked at the Sicilian port of Augusta on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Mediterranea said in a statement that health authorities had informed them of the positive results, adding that the individuals represented no risk for the wider population as they were in quarantine, along with the remaining migrants and the crew.

The mayor of Noto in Sicily's lower tip, where the migrants were being quarantined about 20 kilometres (12 miles) outside of town, similarly sought to quell any worries.

"There should be no concern for our community because no possible contact will be allowed," said Mayor Corrado Bonfanti.

Still, news of the migrants infected with coronavirus immediately drew political fire.