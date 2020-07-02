UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Migrants Test Positive For Coronavirus After Arriving In Italy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Migrants test positive for coronavirus after arriving in Italy

Rome, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Eight migrants who disembarked in Sicily this week after being rescued in the Mediterranean by a charity boat are in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, the group Mediterranea said.

The eight migrants were part of a group of 43 people aboard the humanitarian vessel Mare Jonio who disembarked at the Sicilian port of Augusta on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Mediterranea said in a statement that health authorities had informed them of the positive results, adding that the individuals represented no risk for the wider population as they were in quarantine, along with the remaining migrants and the crew.

The mayor of Noto in Sicily's lower tip, where the migrants were being quarantined about 20 kilometres (12 miles) outside of town, similarly sought to quell any worries.

"There should be no concern for our community because no possible contact will be allowed," said Mayor Corrado Bonfanti.

Still, news of the migrants infected with coronavirus immediately drew political fire.

Related Topics

Fire Augusta Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DubaiNow application processes 700,000 transaction ..

1 minute ago

Last Corbynite Kicked From UK's Labour Shadow Cabi ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 02 ..

4 minutes ago

Hyundai, Kia's U.S. sales drop 19 pct in June amid ..

4 minutes ago

Federal Flood Commission operationalizes communica ..

4 minutes ago

Prospects of Pak-Sri Lankan cooperation in tourism ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.