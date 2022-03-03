Migrants try new mass break-in at Spanish enclave

Madrid, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Around 1,200 migrants tried to storm the border separating Spain's Melilla enclave from Morocco on Thursday in the second such attempt in 24 hours, a government official said.

The incident occurred a day after an unprecedented 2,500 migrants made a mass run at the border with almost 500 getting across in what the Spanish government's local delegation said was "the biggest entry attempt on record".

Thursday's incident began around 6:00am (0500 GMT), when Spanish police noticed a huge group of migrants approaching the fence, a delegation spokesman said in a statement.