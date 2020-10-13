Migratory birds arrive at NE China nature reserve

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHANGCHUN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :About 100,000 migratory birds have made stopovers at a nature reserve in northeast China's Jilin Province, as they make their way toward the south to get through the winter.

Jilin Momoge National Nature Reserve is located in the county of Zhenlai, where the birds are hunting in droves over massive waters.

Of the birds, more than 700 are endangered Siberian cranes.

The birds started arriving at the reserve in early September and will depart in early November for Poyang Lake, China's largest freshwater lake, for the winter, said Pan Shengyu, with the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

"The western part of Jilin saw much rainfall this year, and the water areas in the nature reserve have expanded," Pan said. "The number of migratory birds coming here is huge."In recent years, Jilin authorities have launched projects to link lakes and rivers, allowing the water areas to widen and providing more space for migratory birds to rest and hunt.