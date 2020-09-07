UrduPoint.com
Mihajlovic Cleared Of Coronavirus, Can Return To Bologna Duties

Umer Jamshaid 39 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

Mihajlovic cleared of coronavirus, can return to Bologna duties

Rome, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Sinisa Mihajlovic, who has been in isolation for two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus, can return to his coaching duties at Bologna following two subsequent negative tests, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

In a statement, Bologna said that Mihajlovic, who has also been undergoing treatment for leukaemia since last year, can "recommence his regular activities" after the two negative test results.

The 51-year-old was asymptomatic but as per the medical protocol covering Italian football had to stay in self-isolation while his team carried out pre-season training ahead of their first match of the coming 2020/21 Serie A campaign, at AC Milan on September 21.

The Serb had tested positive on his return from holidaying in Sardinia, the Italian island which had seen a growing number of Covid-19 cases.

