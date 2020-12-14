Mikaela Shiffrin wins first World Cup ski race since January

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Courchevel, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin won her first World Cup event since January on Monday, seeing off Federica Brignone and Tessa Worley to win the giant slalom at Courchevel.

It was the American's 67th World Cup victory and puts her in third place on the all-time list alongside Austria's Marcel Hirscher.

She is still behind fellow American Lindsey Vonn's 82 World Cup wins and Swede Ingemar Stenmark, who racked up 86 victories.