Mike Tyson To Make Boxing Comeback At 54 Against Roy Jones, 51

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Mike Tyson to make boxing comeback at 54 against Roy Jones, 51

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Mike Tyson, the former world heavyweight champion who retired in 2005, said Thursday he will make a comeback at age 54, fighting Roy Jones Jr. on September 12 in Los Angeles.

On his Legends Only League website, Tyson announced the bout against Jones, a 51-year-old fighter who briefly held the heavyweight title and has fought consistently into his 50s.

"It's just going to be amazing," Tyson said.

