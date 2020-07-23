Mike Tyson To Make Boxing Comeback At 54 Against Roy Jones, 51
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 10:10 PM
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Mike Tyson, the former world heavyweight champion who retired in 2005, said Thursday he will make a comeback at age 54, fighting Roy Jones Jr. on September 12 in Los Angeles.
On his Legends Only League website, Tyson announced the bout against Jones, a 51-year-old fighter who briefly held the heavyweight title and has fought consistently into his 50s.
"It's just going to be amazing," Tyson said.