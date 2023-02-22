Milan Fashion Week opens with celebrity stardust, industry growth

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi and Missoni are among Italy's top labels showing at Milan Fashion Week starting Wednesday, with the industry buoyed by bumper sales results despite war-fuelled economic uncertainty.

American megastar Kim Kardashian is expected to bring some celebrity stardust at an event hosted by D&G to celebrate her Ciao Kim line, which had its debut in the northern Italian city in September.

Renowned brands such as Etro, Giorgio Armani, Prada, Bottega Veneta and Moschino are also among showing their autumn/winter 2023-2024 collections.

Also on the sidelines will be exhibitions by US video artist Bill Viola, and the late French fashion photographer Guy Bourdin, whose show is curated by Giorgio Armani.