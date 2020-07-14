Milan goes 'phygital' for first apres-lockdown fashion week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Milan kicks off its first Digital Fashion Week on Tuesday with two live runway shows, including from heavyweights Dolce & Gabbana, to send out a message of "positivity." Running through Friday, this "phygital" fashion week -- featuring both physical and digital shows -- will present the Men's Spring/Summer 2021 collections, as well as men's and women's pre-collections.

This is the third such show after London and Paris and Italy's first fashion week after the coronavirus crisis.

Thirty-seven brands answered the call, including two who opted for real, in-person fashion shows: D&G and the Italian house Etro.

"We decided to present the collections with a physical fashion show to give a strong positive message, fundamental at this time for the fashion system and the city of Milan," wrote Kean and Veronica Etro in a statement.

"Real interaction is fundamental to fashion." Etro will be hold its show at the Four Seasons Hotel located in a converted 15th century convent while D&G has chosen the gardens of the university campus of the Humanitas Hospital, which has been involved in coronavirus research and which the fashion brand supports financially.

Last month, Sicilian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana announced their return to the Italian Fashion Chamber (Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana) and to the official calendar.

Since 1998 they have shown their collections outside the official Calendar, due to differences with the management at the time.

The chamber's president, Carlo Capasa, called it "a great return.""It comes at a difficult time for fashion and shows the strong bond that the designers have with our country. Today, more than ever, it is important to be united to safeguard our unique industry in the world", Capasa said in a statement.

Dolce and Gabbana said that "today, more than ever, fashion needs positivity and strong unity".