UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Milan Goes 'phygital' For First Apres-lockdown Fashion Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 01:10 PM

Milan goes 'phygital' for first apres-lockdown fashion week

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Milan kicks off its first Digital Fashion Week on Tuesday with two live runway shows, including from heavyweights Dolce & Gabbana, to send out a message of "positivity." Running through Friday, this "phygital" fashion week -- featuring both physical and digital shows -- will present the Men's Spring/Summer 2021 collections, as well as men's and women's pre-collections.

This is the third such show after London and Paris and Italy's first fashion week after the coronavirus crisis.

Thirty-seven brands answered the call, including two who opted for real, in-person fashion shows: D&G and the Italian house Etro.

"We decided to present the collections with a physical fashion show to give a strong positive message, fundamental at this time for the fashion system and the city of Milan," wrote Kean and Veronica Etro in a statement.

"Real interaction is fundamental to fashion." Etro will be hold its show at the Four Seasons Hotel located in a converted 15th century convent while D&G has chosen the gardens of the university campus of the Humanitas Hospital, which has been involved in coronavirus research and which the fashion brand supports financially.

Last month, Sicilian designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana announced their return to the Italian Fashion Chamber (Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana) and to the official calendar.

Since 1998 they have shown their collections outside the official Calendar, due to differences with the management at the time.

The chamber's president, Carlo Capasa, called it "a great return.""It comes at a difficult time for fashion and shows the strong bond that the designers have with our country. Today, more than ever, it is important to be united to safeguard our unique industry in the world", Capasa said in a statement.

Dolce and Gabbana said that "today, more than ever, fashion needs positivity and strong unity".

Related Topics

Century World Hotel London Paris Milan Italy Chamber Women From Industry Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bilawal says Imran Khan is “threat” to democra ..

10 minutes ago

Hope Probe rescheduled to launch on July 17

58 minutes ago

NA passes resolution calling for Holy Quran to be ..

1 hour ago

Launch of Hope Probe delayed due to weather condit ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Federal Cabinet meets today to discuss political, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.