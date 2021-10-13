UrduPoint.com

Milan 'keeper Maignan Out For 10 Weeks After Wrist Op

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:20 PM

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan will be out for 10 weeks after undergoing surgery on his injured left wrist, the Serie A club anounced Wednesday.

Maignan underwent an arthroscopic exam "that identified an injury to a ligament in his left wrist, which was repaired", Milan said.

"A percutaneous pedicle screw was also fixed to the scaphoid bone in his wrist due to a vascular problem." The operation, the club added, "was a perfect success".

The one-time capped France international will now begin six weeks of rehabilitation before resuming training, with a return to competitive action likely after 10 weeks.

Maignan will likely miss out not only on Serie A and champions League action for AC Milan, but also France's World Cup qualifiers in November.

