Milan Soccer Rivals Face Off In First Video Game Derby

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 04:00 PM

Milan soccer rivals face off in first video game derby

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan are set to face off in a video game derby as the football-mad country remains in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Milan's Portuguese striker Rafael Leao will take on Inter's Sebastiano Esposito on Saturday at 1:30 pm (1130 GMT) on eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer (PES).

The Milan eDerby will be available live on DAZN, one of two broadcasters of Serie A in Italy, and on both Inter and AC Milan's official channels.

"Being a derby there is always the desire to win. But the main objective is to be close to our fans in this complicated time," said Leao.

It will be possible during the game to donate funds to the Milan Foundation for the fight against COVID-19, with the Lombardy region at the epicentre of the outbreak in Italy.

Italian football has been on hold since March 9, as a result of the virus which has killed over 18,000 people in the country.

