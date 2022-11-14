UrduPoint.com

Milan Squeeze Past Fiorentina To Keep Leaders Napoli In Sight

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :AC Milan kept their Serie A title defence just about on track on Sunday after a controversial stoppage-time own goal from Nikola Milenkovic handed the champions a last-gasp 2-1 win over Fiorentina.

Stefano Pioli's side were set to be 10 points behind league leaders Napoli heading into the World Cup break after Antonin Barak levelled Rafael Leao's early opener midway through the first half.

But with the clock ticking down, Fiorentina defender Milenkovic bundled the ball into his own goal just after goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano clashed with Ante Rebic while trying to punch out a cross.

The away side were livid at the goal while a packed San Siro roared in delight at a win which keeps Milan eight points off the pace.

"It was a hard match for us, the important thing was to win before the break," said Fikayo Tomori to DAZN.

Milan are provisionally second but will drop down to third if Lazio win at Juventus in the final match of 2022 later on Sunday.

The points came after a fraught contest in which Fiorentina more than played their part. Cristiano Biraghi struck a post and Jonathan Ikone ha a good effort cleared off the line just before Milan snatched the points.

Milan also survived penalty scares either side of half-time when Pierre Kalulu and Tomori were both judged to have made fair challenges on Biraghi and Ikone.

The home fans thought Milan had missed their chance when Leao blasted a great opportunity over the bar with 12 minutes to go, before Milenkovic accidentally saved their team at the last.

"You have to look at yourself, and with what we created we needed to score the second and maybe even third goal," said Barak to DAZN.

"We didn't do that and if you miss one, two, three, then four chances a bit of bad luck can come along."

