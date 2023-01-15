Milan trail leaders Napoli by nine despite fightback at Lecce

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :AC Milan's Serie A title defence suffered another blow on Saturday as despite coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Lecce the champions sit nine points behind rampant league leaders Napoli.

Rafeal Leao and Davide Calabria struck to pull Milan back from a dismal first-half display which left them trailing to a Theo Hernandez own-goal and Federico Baschirotto's well-placed header.

Stefano Pioli's side showed fight to level against promoted Lecce, who beat Atalanta and Lazio in their last two matches at the Stadio Via Del Mare.

But the draw, which moved second-placed Milan a point above Juventus who were ripped to pieces by Napoli on Friday night, concludes a poor week which has severely compromised their bid to retain the Scudetto.

It comes after throwing away a two-goal lead in the final minutes against Roma last weekend and then being dumped out of the Italian Cup at the last 16 stages by 10-man Torino midweek.