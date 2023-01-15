UrduPoint.com

Milan Trail Leaders Napoli By Nine Despite Fightback At Lecce

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Milan trail leaders Napoli by nine despite fightback at Lecce

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :AC Milan's Serie A title defence suffered another blow on Saturday as despite coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Lecce the champions sit nine points behind rampant league leaders Napoli.

Rafeal Leao and Davide Calabria struck to pull Milan back from a dismal first-half display which left them trailing to a Theo Hernandez own-goal and Federico Baschirotto's well-placed header.

Stefano Pioli's side showed fight to level against promoted Lecce, who beat Atalanta and Lazio in their last two matches at the Stadio Via Del Mare.

But the draw, which moved second-placed Milan a point above Juventus who were ripped to pieces by Napoli on Friday night, concludes a poor week which has severely compromised their bid to retain the Scudetto.

It comes after throwing away a two-goal lead in the final minutes against Roma last weekend and then being dumped out of the Italian Cup at the last 16 stages by 10-man Torino midweek.

Related Topics

Poor Roma Lecce Milan Lead From Juventus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Khalfan bin Kharbash

8 hours ago
 DC Kashmore-Kandhkot inaugurates anti-polio drive

DC Kashmore-Kandhkot inaugurates anti-polio drive

9 hours ago
 Govt with clear mandate essential for overcoming f ..

Govt with clear mandate essential for overcoming financial woes: President Dr Ar ..

9 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs 9th cabinet meeting

9 hours ago
 Elections to help meet challenges facing Pakistan: ..

Elections to help meet challenges facing Pakistan: President Dr Arif Alvi

10 hours ago
 Liverpool&#039;s dire season continues; City slip ..

Liverpool&#039;s dire season continues; City slip to Derby defeat at Old Traffor ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.