Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Milan's Pioli Regrets Only Scoring Once Against 10-man Napoli

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Milan's Pioli regrets only scoring once against 10-man Napoli

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Stefano Pioli said that AC Milan should have given themselves more than a one-goal lead in their Champions League quarter-final derby with Napoli after their fellow Italians finished the first leg with 10 men.

Milan had a quarter of an hour to extend their advantage earned from Ismael Bennacer's first-half strike when Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was sent off for two quick-fire bookings.

"It's the only regret we have, we should have been more clear-headed," Pioli told reporters.

"It's a shame but they gave a lot. It's a good result after a good performance, let's hope for the next one.

" Milan now have to defend a slim lead at the Stadio Maradona in Naples, with the prospect of a semi-final clash with local rivals Inter after they handily won at Benfica on Tuesday.

"It will be difficult match, Napoli are a good team with a lot of quality, the team which up to now had scored the most goals in the Champions League," added Pioli.

"We had a lot of difficult moments tonight... We're expecting Napoli to come at us and we need to put everything out there on the pitch. We won't get our approach wrong... no one here thinks we've already won."

Related Topics

Derby Naples Milan Lead From Slim AC Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2023

2 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th April 2023

7 minutes ago
 UAE stock markets rally continues

UAE stock markets rally continues

6 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Al-Sayegh meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, ..

Al-Sayegh meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Trade of ..

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Endowments Stra ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Endowments Strategy

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.