Milenkovic Fires 10-man Fiorentina Into Cup Semis

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Milenkovic fires 10-man Fiorentina into Cup semis

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Nikola Milenkovic fired Fiorentina into the semi-finals of the Italian Cup with the last kick of Thursday's 3-2 win at Atalanta.

With the match seconds from extra-time, Serbia defender Milenkovic beautifully cushioned a knock-down and arrowed a low finish past Juan Musso in the fourth minute of added time.

The 24-year-old's powerful strike set up a last-four clash with either Juventus or Sassuolo, who meet in the last quarter-final in Turin later on Thursday.

Atalanta looked to be heading for the semis when Davide Zappacosta and Jeremie Boga cancelled out Krzysztof Piatek's ninth-minute penalty.

But Pole Piatek levelled the scores with 19 minutes remaining on the rebound after fluffing another spot-kick.

Despite Viola defender Lucas Martinez being sent off for two bookable offences eight minutes after Piatek netted his second, Milenkovic then lashed the away side ahead in the very final moments.

And after an agonising VAR check for an offside in the build-up referee Michael Fabbri awarded the goal and immediately blew to ensure Fiorentina's passage into the semis.

