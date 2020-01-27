UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Militant Attack On Mali Military Camp Leaves 20 Dead: Army

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:40 AM

Militant attack on Mali military camp leaves 20 dead: army

Bamako, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Twenty members of the security forces were killed on Sunday in a major assault by suspected militants at a military camp in Mali near the border with Mauritania.

The attack on the Sokolo camp around dawn left "20 dead and five wounded" and "four dead on the enemy's side," the army said updating the toll late Sunday.

The victims were buried with military honours at Sokolo, the Malian armed forces said on Twitter.

Sokolo is the last town before the Mauritanian border, near a forest considered a base for groups.

A local lawmaker said all those killed at Sokolo military camp were gendarmes, or paramilitary police officers.

"The terrorists arrived on motorcycles," said the official, who asked not to be named for security reasons.

Sokolo resident Baba Gakou told AFP: "There were more than 100 attackers.

"They arrived at five in the morning. They cut off any withdrawal by the gendarmes." He added that the assailants left with all the weapons and vehicles at the camp.

"They picked up all their dead. They did not touch anyone in the village," he told AFP.

A local humanitarian source who managed to enter the camp after the suspected militants had left, described the scene as "complete chaos".

"It looked like the attackers knew what they were doing," the source said.

The armed forces tweet said troops were combing the area backed by a military aircraft following the assault.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Militants Army Police Twitter Vehicles Mali Sokolo Mauritania Border Sunday All

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat condemns terrorist attack ..

23 seconds ago

Sindh Police Chief to meet PM today evening

7 minutes ago

FNC Interior Affairs Committee, French National As ..

13 minutes ago

SBP asked to stop rubbing salt in the wound: Mian ..

16 minutes ago

Masood urges business community to invest in AJK

18 minutes ago

Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awa ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.