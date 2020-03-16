UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Militant Kill Six Soldiers In Nigeria's Restive North: Security Sources

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:40 AM

Militant kill six soldiers in Nigeria's restive north: security sources

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Six Nigerian soldiers were killed in an ambush by militant gunmen in the restive northeast on Sunday, military sources told AFP.

The assailants opened fire on an army convoy near the village of Mayanti, near the border with Cameroon, in an area plagued by attacks by insurgents.

"We have lost six soldiers in an ambush by Boko Haram terrorists," one officer told AFP.

A second source, giving the same toll, said the military convoy had been on its way to the nearby town of Banki when they were targeted by heavy gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades.

The decade-long militant uprising has killed 36,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes in northeast Nigeria.

The United Nations has complained of a surge in violence in the conflict zone in recent weeks.

Anger has been growing among local residents about the army's failure to stem the attacks.

The military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has largely been defeated but attacks against civilians and soldiers continue on a near daily basis.

The conflict has spread to neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional coalition to fight the insurgents.

The jihadists fighting in northeast Nigeria have split into rival groups with one loyal to longtime Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau and another affiliated to the Islamic State group.

Related Topics

Fire Army United Nations Split Same Chad Cameroon Niger Nigeria Border Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

12 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: Ministry of Health a ..

7 hours ago

Three more recoveries from coronavirus in UAE

7 hours ago

UAE Football Association suspends footballing acti ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss nat ..

10 hours ago

Ministry of Education certifies over 22,000 teache ..

11 hours ago

SCMC announces names of members of Emirati Childre ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.