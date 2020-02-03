UrduPoint.com
Militants Hit Gas Pipeline In Egypt's Sinai: Security Sources

Cairo, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Militants blew up a gas pipeline Sunday in Egypt's restive Sinai Peninsula, security sources said.

The masked gunmen drove a four-wheel drive before detonating explosives in the attack, carried out around 80 kilometers west of the provincial capital El-Arish, the sources told AFP.

No casualties or injuries have so far been reported and no group has claimed responsibility.

According to sources, the gas pipeline hit was a domestic one that connects to a power station in El-Arish, powering homes and factories in central Sinai.

Some media reports in Egypt and Israel however said the section of pipeline hit was part of Israel's Leviathan offshore field that connects the two countries -- claims denied to AFP by the Leviathan consortium.

Israel began pumping natural gas to Egypt for the first time earlier this month under a $15 billion, 15-year landmark deal deal to liquefy it and re-export it to Europe.

