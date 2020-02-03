UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Militants' Kill 18 Civilians In Burkina Faso

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:00 AM

'Militants' kill 18 civilians in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Suspected militants have killed 18 civilians in an attack in northern Burkina Faso, the governor of Sahel region said.

"The defence and security forces brought back the body of the nurse to give it to her family in Yalgo and secure the area to allow the burial of other victims," Colonel Salfo Kabore said on Sunday.

Several similar attacks were carried out a week ago in the country's north, with one on January 25 leaving 39 civilians dead in the neighbouring province of Soum, northwest of Seno.

A security source told AFP that during the massacre, which took place in Lamdamol village in Seno province Saturday, "the attackers, heavily armed and on motorbikes, literally executed the local inhabitants".

A local health official, speaking from the town of Dori in the north, said the chief nurse at the nearby village of Lamdamol was among the victims.

"There is panic in the village and the surrounding area," the official added, saying local people were fleeing the area towards the centre-north of the country.

Another security source said that the attack had come as a reprisal after militants had told local people to leave the area a few days earlier.

The security forces worked day and night to make the zone safe, "but it is difficult to be everywhere at once", said the source.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Militants Governor Dori Burkina Faso January Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 L ..

3 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi witnesses opening of 5th Arab Wo ..

9 hours ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi witnesses opening of 5th Arab Wo ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

9 hours ago

University of Cambridge visit to Abu Dhabi focuses ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.