Militants kill 6 in attack on Nigerian town

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Militants linked to the Islamic State group killed six people Saturday in an assault on a strategic garrison town in restive northeast Nigeria, security sources and residents said.

Dozens of fighters believed to be from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction clashed with soldiers and members of a government-backed militia after attacking Monguno near Lake Chad.

"Two soldiers, a member of a local self-defence group and three civilians were killed in the attack which lasted two hours," fighter Bukar Ari told AFP.

The attackers stormed into the town from two directions, firing heavy guns and rocket-propelled grenades as they overran several troop positions, residents said.

The militants released inmates from a police station before setting the building and other government offices and shops ablaze, residents added.

"They fired rocket-propelled grenades indiscriminately which fell on homes, killing three people and injuring many others," resident Kulo Gana told AFP.

"I saw the bodies of the two soldiers and the militia member on the streets after the fighting."