UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Militants Kill 6 In Attack On Nigerian Town

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 08:50 AM

Militants kill 6 in attack on Nigerian town

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Militants linked to the Islamic State group killed six people Saturday in an assault on a strategic garrison town in restive northeast Nigeria, security sources and residents said.

Dozens of fighters believed to be from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction clashed with soldiers and members of a government-backed militia after attacking Monguno near Lake Chad.

"Two soldiers, a member of a local self-defence group and three civilians were killed in the attack which lasted two hours," fighter Bukar Ari told AFP.

The attackers stormed into the town from two directions, firing heavy guns and rocket-propelled grenades as they overran several troop positions, residents said.

The militants released inmates from a police station before setting the building and other government offices and shops ablaze, residents added.

"They fired rocket-propelled grenades indiscriminately which fell on homes, killing three people and injuring many others," resident Kulo Gana told AFP.

"I saw the bodies of the two soldiers and the militia member on the streets after the fighting."

Related Topics

Africa Firing Attack Militants Police Station Chad Nigeria From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Volunteers campaign to provide 3-day training ..

8 hours ago

Etihad Airways operates goodwill flight to Costa R ..

9 hours ago

UAE summer season officially starts on June 21

10 hours ago

Oman logs 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

10 hours ago

National Highways and Motorway Police conducts awa ..

9 hours ago

Govt presented balance budget in difficult situati ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.