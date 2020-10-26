Militants kill eight in northeast Nigeria

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Eight farmers have been killed by Boko Haram militants in northeastern Nigeria, security sources said Monday.

The insurgents attacked the farmers on Sunday as they were harvesting crops in Moranti outside Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, two sources said.

"The attackers used knives, not guns, to kill all eight farmers, so as not to attract attention," militia leader Babakura Kolo said.

Local communities have resorted to armed vigilantes or militias, who work alongside the army, as self-defence.

"They (Boko Haram) hacked the farmers and slit their throats," said a second militia leader, Umar Ari, who was involved in evacuating the bodies.

Boko Haram militants slaughtered 14 farmers earlier this month as they worked on fields in Ngwom village near Maiduguri.