UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Militants Shot Students 'one By One' In Afghan University Attack: Survivor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Militants shot students 'one by one' in Afghan university attack: survivor

Kabul, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Students were gunned down "one by one" as they leapt from the windows of Kabul University classrooms when militants stormed the campus earlier this week, a survivor told AFP Wednesday.

At least 22 people, mostly students, were killed and another 27 wounded when three gunmen stormed the university on Monday, spraying classrooms with bullets in an assault claimed by the jihadist Islamic State group.

Mohammad Qasim Kohistani, 22, a student of public policy at Kabul University, one of Afghanistan's main educational institutions, described how the seven-hour attack unfolded.

"We were waiting for our teacher to come... suddenly, we heard loud sounds coming from the first floor," Kohistani, who was in a classroom on the second floor, told AFP.

"We knew something was wrong, we started jumping from the windows." Kohistani took refuge under a window ledge with his friends, a bloody scene unravelling above him as the attackers went room to room searching out victims.

"After a gunman took over our class he started shooting fleeing students from the window," he said.

"The (other two) gunmen were shooting students one by one from a close range," he added.

Hundreds of students fled, some by scrambling over perimeter walls and onto the streets, others by barricading themselves inside rooms until they were rescued by Afghan special forces.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Kabul Militants Student From

Recent Stories

Rahat Ali Khan reaches five million subscribes on ..

40 seconds ago

UAE&#039;s Supreme Audit Institution chairs GCC &# ..

6 minutes ago

Babar Azam is likely to replace Azhar Ali as Test ..

29 minutes ago

Power tariff relief to industrial sector lauded: M ..

35 minutes ago

Maharashtra govt allows reopening of cinema halls, ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan’s rupee goes up by Rs 0. 16 against USD

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.