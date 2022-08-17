UrduPoint.com

Militants Spread From The Sahel To Coastal West Africa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Cotonou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Their campaign began in northern Mali a decade ago, advanced into the country's powder-keg centre and from there into neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso.

Now, fears are growing that the ruthless militants wreaking havoc in the Sahel are heading towards coastal West Africa.

Following multiple incursions including deadly attacks in the northern regions of Benin, Ivory Coast and Togo, governments in the Gulf of Guinea are reviewing their strategy.

Their chief concerns, say analysts: how to avoid replicating the mistakes of their neighbours in the Sahel, and how best to muster foreign support.

After Mali's junta took power in August 2020, the country's ties with Paris went into a downward spiral, triggering a withdrawal of French troops that was completed on Monday.

Last month, Benin President Patrice Talon told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that his country needed more equipment, especially drones.

Among coastal states, northern Benin has been the most affected by the expanding jihadist threat, with around 20 attacks against security forces since late 2021.

"What we are going through is terrifying," a Beninese officer deployed at the border with Burkina Faso told AFP, speaking under condition of anonymity.

"We wake up every morning without knowing if we will survive the day," he added.

Macron has said that France, despite its exit from Mali, is committed to the "fight against terrorism" in West Africa.

He said he is ready to participate in meetings of the "Accra Initiative" -- a body set up in 2017 to boost security cooperation between countries in the region.

