Militants Take Hundreds Hostage In Nigerian Town: Sources

Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:00 PM

Militants take hundreds hostage in Nigerian town: sources

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Militants linked to the so-called Islamic State group have taken hundreds of hostages in a town in northeast Nigeria, locals and militia sources said Wednesday.

Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) "terrorists" late Tuesday overran Kukawa in the Lake Chad region, seizing people who had just returned to their homes after spending two years in a displacement camp, said Babakura Kolo, head of a local militia.

