Militao Replaces Quarantined Varane, Jota Starts For Liverpool

Wed 07th April 2021

Militao replaces quarantined Varane, Jota starts for Liverpool

Madrid, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Zinedine Zidane was forced to shuffle his defence as Eder Militao came in for Real Madrid's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Liverpool on Tuesday.

With Raphael Varane testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday morning and Sergio Ramos out injured, Militao was picked in central defence alongside Nacho Fernandez.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp handed Naby Keita a surprise start in midfield ahead of Thiago Alcantara.

The in-form Diogo Jota was also preferred to Roberto Firmino, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane completing Liverpool's front three.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League quarter-final first leg between Real Madrid and Liverpool at Valdebebas on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT):Real Madrid (4-3-3) Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior Coach: Zinedine Zidane (FRA) Liverpool (4-3-3) Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ozan Kabak, Nat Phillips, Andrew Robertson; Naby Keita, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane Coach: Jurgen Klopp (GER) Referee: Felix Brych (GER)

