UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Military Chiefs Of A Dozen Countries Condemn Myanmar Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 08:10 AM

Military chiefs of a dozen countries condemn Myanmar crackdown

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The military chiefs of a dozen countries including the United States, Britain, Japan and South Korea joined together Saturday to condemn Myanmar's use of lethal force against unarmed civilians.

The rare joint condemnation was released after Myanmar's security forces killed at least 90 people Saturday in the bloodiest day since the military seized power, according to a monitoring group.

The spasm of violence came as the junta staged a major show of might for its annual Armed Forces Day.

"A professional military follows international standards for conduct and is responsible for protecting -- not harming -- the people it serves," the officials said in the joint statement.

"We urge the Myanmar Armed Forces to cease violence and work to restore respect and credibility with the people of Myanmar that it has lost through its actions."The other countries that signed it were Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, and New Zealand.

Related Topics

Australia Condemnation Canada Germany Italy Myanmar Japan South Korea United States Netherlands Greece Denmark New Zealand

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs MoU w ..

8 hours ago

Last-gasp Bristol beat Quins to extend Premiership ..

6 hours ago

Golf: WGC Match Play results

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese FM review bilateral rel ..

9 hours ago

Rwandans say 'France alone did not know' its role ..

6 hours ago

Earth hour observed in Sukkur

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.