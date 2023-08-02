Open Menu

Military Chiefs Of West African Bloc To Meet Wednesday To Discuss Niger Coup

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Military chiefs of West African bloc to meet Wednesday to discuss Niger coup

Abuja, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Military chiefs of members of the West African bloc ECOWAS will meet in the Nigerian capital Abuja from Wednesday to Friday to discuss the coup in Niger, the organisation said.

On Sunday the Economic Community of West African States slapped sanctions on Niger and warned it may use force as it gave the junta a week to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum.

An ECOWAS official also told AFP Tuesday that a delegation from the bloc led by former Nigerian president Abdulsalami Abubakar would visit Niger on Wednesday.

The coup has worried Western countries struggling to contain a jihadist insurgency that flared in northern Mali in 2012, advanced into Niger and Burkina Faso three years later and now overshadows fragile states on the Gulf of Guinea.

Countless numbers of civilians, troops and police have been killed across the region, many in ruthless massacres, while around 2.2 million people in Burkina Faso alone have fled their homes. The economic damage has been devastating.

Related Topics

Police Visit Mali Abuja Burkina Faso Guinea Niger May Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

8 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

9 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

9 hours ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

9 hours ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

9 hours ago
Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to ..

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US En ..

9 hours ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

9 hours ago
 Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronge ..

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronger workplace policies for nursi ..

9 hours ago
 Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Net ..

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked to IS - Interior M ..

9 hours ago
 Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in ..

Trump, Aides Prepare for Indictment to Be Filed in Election Interference Probe - ..

9 hours ago
 US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukr ..

US Presidency of UNSC Plans to Hold Meeting on Ukraine on August 24 - Program of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous