Military helicopter goes missing in Tunisia

TUNIS, Tunisia , Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Tunisia's Defense Ministry said Thursday it had lost contact with a 4-crew military helicopter.

In a statement, the ministry said the helicopter went missing late Wednesday during a mission near Bizerte in northern Tunisia, without providing any further details.

The ministry said an operation has been launched to search for the helicopter in cooperation with the Interior Ministry to determine its location.