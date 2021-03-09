KANDAHAR, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :A total of 21 militants have been killed and 13 others injured in recent attacks by Afghanistan's security forces backed by fighting planes targeting Taliban hideouts in the southern Kandahar province, said an army statement released here Tuesday.

The security forces have also defused 22 anti-vehicle mines and explosive devices during the operations in the province's Arghandab and Zhari districts, according to the statement.

The statement added that the security and defense forces will continue to chase the insurgents elsewhere in Kandahar and its vicinity in order to stabilize peace and the security situation there.

The Taliban outfit, which has intensified activities in Kandahar province over the past months, hasn't made comments on the army report.