UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Military Operation Kill 21 Insurgents In Afghanistan's Southern Kandahar Province

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Military operation kill 21 insurgents in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province

KANDAHAR, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :A total of 21 militants have been killed and 13 others injured in recent attacks by Afghanistan's security forces backed by fighting planes targeting Taliban hideouts in the southern Kandahar province, said an army statement released here Tuesday.

The security forces have also defused 22 anti-vehicle mines and explosive devices during the operations in the province's Arghandab and Zhari districts, according to the statement.

The statement added that the security and defense forces will continue to chase the insurgents elsewhere in Kandahar and its vicinity in order to stabilize peace and the security situation there.

The Taliban outfit, which has intensified activities in Kandahar province over the past months, hasn't made comments on the army report.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Militants Army Kandahar

Recent Stories

United States and Pakistan Digitize Energy Sector

25 minutes ago

FNC Speaker receives ambassadors of friendly count ..

26 minutes ago

NUST welcomes Spring with tree plantation drive

29 minutes ago

Haideri denies PTI’s offer for office of Senate ..

40 minutes ago

37,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai to host friendly match between UAE and Israe ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.