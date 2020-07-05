UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Militia Ambush Kills 11 In DR Congo's Troubled Ituri Region

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 07:50 PM

Militia ambush kills 11 in DR Congo's troubled Ituri region

Bunia, DR Congo, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Eleven people including military, police and an administrative official were killed Saturday in an ambush attributed to a local militia in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, official sources said Sunday.

Two vehicles coming from Bunia, the capital of Ituri province, were ambushed in the village of Matete, Djugu territory administrator Adel Alingi Mokuba said.

"The death toll is 11, including the deputy territorial administrator in charge of economy and finance, three policemen and four soldiers," he told AFP.

The killings were the latest attributed to an ethnic militia called CODECO, the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo.

On Friday, DR Congo's army said it had killed seven fighters of the militia, which claims to defend the interests of the Lendu ethnic group.

The Lendu are predominantly sedentary farmers and have historically clashed with the Hema community of traders and herders.

Ituri is one of several provinces gripped by militia violence in eastern DR Congo, a country the size of continental western Europe.

Between October and the end of May, at least 531 civilians were killed by armed groups in Ituri, including 375 since March, according to the United Nations.

In January, the UN estimated that 701 people had been killed in the region since December 2017.

"These acts could constitute crimes within the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court," ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda warned on June 4.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has accused CODECO and other Lendu fighters of pursuing "a strategy of slaughtering local residents -- mainly the Hema, but also the Alur -- since 2017" in order to control natural resources in the region.

Tens of thousands of people were killed in Hema-Lendu fighting between 1999 and 2003 and violence resumed for unclear reasons at the end of 2017.

str-mbb/jhd/erc/cdw

Related Topics

Army Police ICC United Nations Europe Vehicles Bunia Congo January March May June October December Criminals Sunday 2017 From Court

Recent Stories

SSSD continues to provide &#039;Rahma&#039; home n ..

26 minutes ago

1,036 new e-commerce licences issued in UAE in 6 m ..

56 minutes ago

China launches satellite for space environment stu ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy manual highlights 5 elements to ensu ..

1 hour ago

Safety preparations for UFC Fight Island underway ..

1 hour ago

4,500 Holstein cows arrive in Abu Dhabi to enhance ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.