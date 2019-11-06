Doha, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The cows of Qatar's Baladna farm, housed in climate-controlled farms in the desert, exemplify the lengths to which Qatar has gone to resist what it calls an economic "blockade" enforced by its neighbours.

When the boycott began in June 2017, Qatar responded with sweeping measures, like liquidating a quarter of its cash reserves to steady the economy and its Currency, but it also flew in hundreds of Holstein cows.

The new herd was part of a plan to establish food security in the event that import routes were blocked -- concerns that had seen supermarket shelves emptied in the opening days of the embargo.

This week, Baladna will finish listing 75 percent of the company on the Doha stock exchange, allowing Qatari investors to own part of the Gulf nation's embargo fightback.

"We were driven to do this by our commitment to provide Qatar with a fresh and steady supply of dairy products," said Baladna farm's vice-chairman Ramez al-Khayyat.

The company now meets more than 90 percent of the country's fresh dairy needs from its farm 55 kilometres (35 miles) north of Doha.

Rows of cows are gently cooled through a system of giant fans and vents that spray a fine mist as they move between feeding and milking barns.

The herd, now grown to 18,000 strong, is fed hay imported from Europe and the United States.

- Listing landmark - With Baladna's growth, Qatar is now looking to its nascent dairy industry to play a role in the drive to diversify the economy away from oil and gas.

Baladna stock will initially only be on offer to Qatari individuals and companies, but bosses are still hoping to raise around $390 million for three-quarters of the company's shares.

Foreigners will be able to own up to 49 percent of shares from an unspecified future date.