Miller Tops Portuguese MotoGP Practice, Champion Mir Struggles

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Portimao, Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Australia's Jack Miller topped the timesheets after Saturday's third Portuguese MotoGP practice with world champion Joan Mir struggling to make an impression in the Algarve.

Mir's hopes of celebrating his title in the season-closer with victory look slim, as he must first negotiate Q1 to progress to Q2 to have a shot at figuring in the first four rows of Sunday's grid.

While Mir may have wrapped up the title last week in Valencia there is a six-way battle for second place between Franco Morbidelli, Alex Rins, Maverick Vinales, Fabio Quartararo, Andrea Dovizioso and Pol Espargaro.

Mir's Suzuki team are hoping to seal the constructors' title too but face opposition from Ducati and Yamaha.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

