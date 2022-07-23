UrduPoint.com

Miller-Uibo Of Bahamas Wins Women's World 400m Title

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Miller-Uibo of Bahamas wins women's world 400m title

Eugene, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas finally bagged world gold in the women's 400m in Eugene on Friday.

Miller-Uibo, who was deprived gold in Doha in 2019 by Salwa Eid Nasr of Bahrain -- since banned from the Tokyo Games and these championships after three missed doping tests -- timed a world lead of 49.11 seconds at Hayward Field.

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic claimed silver in 49.60sec, with Sada Williams of Barbados taking bronze in a national record of 48.

75.

The smooth-running Miller-Uibo had a good start and was soon up on Fiordaliza Cofil in lane four.

Going hard down the back straight, Miller-Uibo then reeled in Jamaican Candice McLeod in lane five, with Dutch runner Lieke Klaver also going well in the outside lane.

As the field hit the home stretch, Miller-Uibo eased away comfortably, Paulino and Williams left to fight for minor medals as Klaver slipped, eventually finishing fourth.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Doha Lead Eugene Barbados Bahrain Bahamas Dominican Republic Women 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze From

Recent Stories

Thiem reaches first semi-final for 14 months

Thiem reaches first semi-final for 14 months

8 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Gstaad results - collated

Tennis: ATP Gstaad results - collated

8 hours ago
 Volkswagen CEO Diess to step down in September

Volkswagen CEO Diess to step down in September

8 hours ago
 Alcaraz edges closer to fifth title of 2022 in Ham ..

Alcaraz edges closer to fifth title of 2022 in Hamburg

8 hours ago
 Rana Sana hails decision of Ch Shujaat ; attribute ..

Rana Sana hails decision of Ch Shujaat ; attributes PML-N win to the wise move

9 hours ago
 Biden condition has 'improved' since Covid diagnos ..

Biden condition has 'improved' since Covid diagnosis: W.House doctor

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.