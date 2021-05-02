UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Miller Wins Spanish MotoGP As Bagnaia Takes Championship Lead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Miller wins Spanish MotoGP as Bagnaia takes championship lead

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Australian Jack Miller rode to only his second MotoGP victory in Jerez on Sunday as Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia finished second to take the overall championship lead.

Miller, who underwent surgery early in April, took the lead when pre-race championship leader Fabio Quartararo started to lose pace midway through the race. The Frenchman finished 13th. Franco Morbidelli was third on a Yamaha.

Related Topics

Lead April Sunday Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs confirms keenness to boost cooperati ..

5 minutes ago

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms fo ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

1 hour ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing Deputy Mini ..

1 hour ago

FOCP raises 2021 budget by 17% to bring more cance ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.