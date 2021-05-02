Miller wins Spanish MotoGP as Bagnaia takes championship lead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Australian Jack Miller rode to only his second MotoGP victory in Jerez on Sunday as Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia finished second to take the overall championship lead.

Miller, who underwent surgery early in April, took the lead when pre-race championship leader Fabio Quartararo started to lose pace midway through the race. The Frenchman finished 13th. Franco Morbidelli was third on a Yamaha.