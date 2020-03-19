Millions could die if virus allowed to spread unchecked: UN chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Millions of people could die from the new coronavirus, particularly in poor countries, if it is allowed to spread unchecked, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday, appealing for a coordinated global response to contain it.

"If we let the virus spread like wildfire -- especially in the most vulnerable regions of the world -- it would kill millions of people," he said.

"Global solidarity is not only a moral imperative, it is in everyone's interests," he said.