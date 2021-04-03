UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Millions Face Easter Under Virus Curbs As US Logs 100 Mn Shots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 11:40 PM

Millions face Easter under virus curbs as US logs 100 mn shots

Rome, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Millions of Christians around the world were on Saturday facing another Easter weekend under restrictions because of coronavirus surges, but the hard-hit United States made good news as it crossed the milestone of 100 million vaccinations.

Worrying spikes in infections in many parts of the world, even as vaccine rollouts gather pace, have forced the reimposition of deeply unpopular restrictions.

Italy began a strict Easter lockdown on Saturday, with the entire country deemed a high-risk "red zone" during a time when families usually get together.

At Rome's normally bustling Piazza Navona, site of the famed Fountain of the Four Rivers, a scattering of dog-walkers and cyclists could be seen enjoying the spring weather.

Shops selling essentials were open in the nearby winding streets, but without the normal throng.

"It's getting annoying," a man who gave his name as Giovanni said of the restrictions, as he walked his dog.

New curbs were also coming into force Saturday in France, where authorities are scrambling to deal with a dramatic rise in cases that has overwhelmed hospitals in Paris.

Related Topics

Weather World Red Zone France Paris Rome Man United States SITE Christian Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh Education Foundation announces opening of 12 ..

19 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for uninterr ..

19 minutes ago

Football: French Ligue 1 table

19 minutes ago

Even with narrow edge in Congress, Biden goes all- ..

19 minutes ago

Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update

25 minutes ago

Football: Spanish La Liga table

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.