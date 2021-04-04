Millions face Easter under virus curbs as US logs 100 mn shots

Rome, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Millions of Christians around the world were on Saturday facing another Easter weekend under restrictions because of coronavirus surges, but the hard-hit United States made good news as it crossed the milestone of 100 million vaccinations.

Worrying spikes in infections in many parts of the world, even as vaccine rollouts gather pace, have forced the reimposition of deeply unpopular restrictions.

Italy began a strict Easter lockdown on Saturday, with the entire country deemed a high-risk "red zone" during a time when families usually get together.

At Rome's normally bustling Piazza Navona, site of the famed Fountain of the Four Rivers, a scattering of dog-walkers and cyclists could be seen enjoying the spring weather.

Shops selling essentials were open in the nearby winding streets, but without the normal throng.

"It's getting annoying," a man who gave his name as Giovanni said of the restrictions, as he walked his dog.

New curbs were also coming into force Saturday in France, where authorities are scrambling to deal with a dramatic rise in cases that has overwhelmed hospitals in Paris.